BRASILIA Brazil's incoming interim President Michel Temer will seek to undertake pension reform as one the first measures of his government to reduce the country's mounting debt burden and regain investors' trust, one of his top advisors told Reuters on Thursday.

Centrist Temer was due to take the helm of the country later on Thursday, hours after the Senate voted to suspend President Dilma Rousseff to stand trial for breaking budgetary laws.

Eliseu Padilha, a confidant of Temer who is expected to be his chief of staff, said one of the first measures will be to overhaul the pensions system, possibly setting a minimum age of retirement.

"I'm not going to say in how many days we will make the proposal, but this will be one of the first measures because nobody has any doubt it has to be done," Padilha said.

He said that in coming weeks the new government will seek congressional approval to change the budget savings target to a steep deficit, to avoid a government shutdown.

Temer will also seek the approval of an amendment to reduce budget earmarkings.

Temer is considering former central bank directors Ilan Goldfajn, Mario Mesquita and former treasury chief Carlos Kawall to head the central bank, Padilha said.

"I wouldn't be surprised if any of those three are chosen," said Padilha, adding that the replacement of the bank's board will be gradual and will be led by upcoming Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles.

