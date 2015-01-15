SAO PAULO Heat and little rain are forecast for most of Brazil over the next five days, Somar meteorologists said on Thursday, reinforcing concerns about many export crops.

Southeastern Brazil, which grows coffee and sugarcane, should get just 52 percent of its average rainfall by Jan. 30, according to the Reuters Weather Dashboard.

A cold front is expected to break through an atmospheric block later in the month, bringing between 15 and 30 millimeters (0.6 - 1.2 inches) of rain between Jan. 25 and 29 in top coffee state Minas Gerais and No.1 soy state Mato Grosso, Somar said.

U.S.-based Commodity Weather Group warned in a seasonal outlook this week that a return of warmer and drier weather patterns after late January rains could cause concerns for cane and coffee crops in Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo states.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)