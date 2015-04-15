SAO PAULO The Brazilian government faces major headwinds in the implementation of a plan to streamline budget spending and stabilize the expansion of its national debt, Rafael Guedes, a managing director for Fitch Ratings, said on Wednesday.

Fitch last week warned it may downgrade Brazil's credit rating in the next couple of years if the economy deteriorates further, despite President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to correct macroeconomic imbalances.

