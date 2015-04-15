Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
SAO PAULO The Brazilian government faces major headwinds in the implementation of a plan to streamline budget spending and stabilize the expansion of its national debt, Rafael Guedes, a managing director for Fitch Ratings, said on Wednesday.
Fitch last week warned it may downgrade Brazil's credit rating in the next couple of years if the economy deteriorates further, despite President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to correct macroeconomic imbalances.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
BEIJING China's factory sector lost momentum in April, with growth slowing to its weakest pace in seven months as domestic and export demand faltered, a private survey showed on Tuesday.