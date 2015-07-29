BRASILIA Brazil will probably lose its investment-grade status from more than one rating agency by end-2016, according to most market participants polled by Reuters after S&P revised the country's outlook to negative on Tuesday.

Twenty-three of the 28 respondents believe Standard & Poor's will downgrade Brazil's credit rating to junk status by the end of next year, and 20 expect at least one other agency to follow suit.

Most of those who do not see a downgrade coming next year think it is only a matter of time: only two respondents expect Brazil to retain its investment-grade status by end-2018, when President Dilma Rousseff leaves office.

Loss of the investment-grade rating earned in 2008 does not mean a default is on the horizon but would increase financing costs for Brazil's government and companies, complicating the recovery from what is set to be Brazil's worst recession in a quarter century.

It would also be a heavy blow to Rousseff, who saw her popularity vanish soon after a tight re-election win as she raised taxes to safeguard Brazil's credit rating.

The poll was anonymous and included chief economists from some of Brazil's largest banks, foreign-exchange strategists and asset managers in Brazil and abroad.

Most, or 23 of them, think Brazil no longer deserves the investment-grade rating after years of profligate public spending and rising inflation.

Brazil's BBB-minus rating by S&P is currently on par with India's and Italy's. A downgrade to BB-plus would put the country in the same rating level of Russia, Indonesia and Turkey, other emerging economies prone to market volatility.

The survey results contrast with those of a similar poll in February, when 11 of 14 economists ruled out a downgrade to junk status by 2018. The worsening outlook, however, is consistent with a recent sell-off in Brazilian bonds and currency.

S&P itself assumes Brazil will avoid a rating downgrade, citing the example of India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled an ambitious reform agenda.

But some of the poll respondents set a higher bar for Brazil. After lowering significantly its budget savings targets through 2017, the government would have to undertake structural reforms to cut spending and regain market confidence, they said.

When asked what possible event or announcement would contribute the most to improve market sentiment on Brazil, responses varied widely, from an unexpected pickup in economic growth to Rousseff stepping down.

