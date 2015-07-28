SAO PAULO Standard & Poor's on Tuesday said Brazil could lose its coveted investment-grade rating in the coming year if fallout from a number of corruption investigations further stymies economic growth and the implementation of austerity measures.

Market reaction:

The Sao Paulo stock exchange cut its gains for the session after the outlook cut, with the benchmark Bovespa .BVSP up 0.99 percent after previously being up as much as 2 percent.

The Brazilian real BRL= also weakened by as much as 1.9 percent to 3.4292 to the U.S. dollar in early afternoon trading before recovering to 3.3968.

The following are comments from investors and analysts on the move:

JAN DEHN, GLOBAL HEAD OF RESEARCH AT ASHMORE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, WITH OVER $60 BILLION UNDER MANAGEMENT, LONDON

"A lot of this was expected, when they moved the fiscal target last week the whole idea of a the potential downgrade become very real." "I'm afraid there is only one way to recover and that is to stamp out inflation, fix fiscal and get on with business at hand, and if that process involves a downgrade of its investment grade, frankly looking at how badly the economy has been managed under Dilma's first term, perhaps Brazil deserves to lose its investment rating." "Maybe this is what needs to happen and if it can spur, or in anyway reinforce the desire to press with reforms is a good thing. But at the margin it will not have that much of an impact in the pace of reforms in congress."

CARLOS KAWALL, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANCO J.SAFRA, SAO PAULO "I thought it could happen at any moment. It is very connected to the difficulties in the fiscal adjustment. The economic team is doing its part and various measures were proposed, but we're dealing with a turbulent political scenario." "We have six months. If there isn't a clear signal to turn this deterioration around we could see a loss of investment grade at the beginning of the year."

JORGE MARISCAL, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER FOR EMERGING MARKETS, UBS GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, NEW YORK:

"The timing was a bit unexpected but obviously the fundamentals of Brazil justify it. We think Moody's will follow since they are a bit behind. "This is definitely going to put more pressure on the government as the country moves closer to junk."

(Reporting By Asher Levine, Alonso Soto and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alden Bentley)