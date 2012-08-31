SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Brazilian energy regulator Aneel voted on Friday to seize eight units of debt-laden power holding company Grupo Rede Energia (REDE3.SA), marking the strongest ever state intervention in the sector in a bid to prevent a halt in electricity service in six states.

Aneel will immediately take over control of Celtins, Cemat, Enersul, CFLO, Caiuá, Bragantina, Vale Paranapanema and Nacional, all of which were suffering from serious financial and operational problems. Reuters reported Aneel's plans earlier in the day, citing three sources with knowledge of the situation.

Aneel gave the companies 60 days to present a plan to revamp operations, which, if successful, could lead to management of the units being handed over to Rede Energia shareholders, Aneel President Nelson Hubner said at a news conference.

"The administrators of the seized units will gauge the situation of creditors," Hubner said. "If the proposals that the companies happen to propose are feasible to implement, we might suspend the intervention."

Another unit with a crushing debt load, Belem do Pará-based Celpa, was not included in the Aneel vote because it filed for bankruptcy protection late in February. On Saturday, Celpa executives will meet with creditors to renegotiate more than 2 billion reais ($1 billion) in debt.

The decision seeks to ensure the continuity of service by the units and prevent Celpa's problems from affecting other assets owned by the São Paulo-based holding company. State intervention is growing in Brazil's power sector ahead of a decision by President Dilma Rousseff to either extend or revoke dozens of licenses that are due to expire through 2015.

Hubner said that, Rede Energia excluded, the health of the electricity sector remains solid. He warned, however, that most power distribution companies operating in the country's northern region, comprising the Amazon and other little-populated states, are facing rampant delinquencies and a difficult financial situation.

Aneel's decision follows one day after Rousseff issued a decree allowing regulators to seize operating licenses from power utilities that fail to meet contract requirements more rapidly. The new rules are probably aimed at easing terms for a change in control at distressed power transmission and distributions companies.

Rede Energia is 54 percent controlled by investor Jorge de Queiroz Jr. Calls made to his office in São Paulo were not immediately answered.

A basket of eight shares in the sector listed in the benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell an average 6 percent, led by state-owned power holding company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA), on Friday.

NO NATIONALIZATION PLANS

Energy Minister Edison Lobão told reporters in Brasilia that the government has no intention of breaking contracts in the electric sector. "We are not seeking a nationalization of the sector," he said.

Credit ratings company Moody's Investors Service cut the rating on Rede Energia's perpetual bonds to "Ca," a ranking that rates a default to be very likely yet with the possibility that creditors can recover all or a portion of their debt. The outlook on the bond remains negative.

Prices on Rede Energia's 11.125 percent perpetual notes fell slightly on Friday to 37 cents. The bonds tumbled from 47 cents in late August, when speculation that the group could arrange a buyer for Celpa was squashed.

One trader told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the move would add to uncertainty at a moment when the government is seeking to cut electricity rates.

"You don't know at this point whether this is a good or a bad precedent, there's little visibility for the sector," the São Paulo-based trader said.

All eyes now will be on the Saturday meeting of creditors of Celpa, which will decide the fate of the company by voting on its restructuring plan.

Celpa filed for bankruptcy protection in February, citing "a worsening financial and economic situation." Aneel asked the court overseeing the Celpa proceedings to allow the government to intervene in the company, Hubner noted.

Equatorial Energia (EQTL3.SA), which considered buying Celpa from Queiroz and his partners, told regulators it was doubtful that its proposal for Celpa was financially and operationally "feasible," Hubner said.

($1 = 2.01 Brazilian reais)

(Additional reporting and writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Buenos Aires; Editing by Todd Benson, Bob Burgdorfer, Tim Dobbyn and Andrew Hay)