BRASILIA Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff confirmed banker Joaquim Levy as her next finance minister on Thursday in an attempt to regain the trust of investors and jump-start the sluggish economy.

In a statement read by a presidential spokesman, the administration also confirmed that central bank chief Alexandre Tombini will stay in his post and former Deputy Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa will be the next planning minister.

The nomination of Levy and Barbosa was widely expected, but the statement did not say when both will take over their new jobs.

They will hold a joint press conference at 4 p.m. (1800 GMT), the statement said.

