MEXICO CITY Brazil's move to drop a tax on foreign buying of its domestic bonds removes a major hurdle for foreign investors and enhances the country's appeal, a senior portfolio manager with bond giant PIMCO said on Wednesday.

Michael Gomez, co-head of emerging markets at Pacific Investment Management Co, said removing the 6 percent levy on foreign transactions was an "unequivocal positive" for Brazil, which put the tax in place to discourage speculative capital.

"We bought some Brazil today, and we think that relative to many other global fixed income opportunities it looks like fair compensation for the risks that you are absorbing," Gomez told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"There has been a major roadblock removed from investors allocating capital to Brazil," he added.

The real rocketed over 2 percent early on Wednesday as investors gauged the impact of the measure, which could result in fresh inflows of $30 billion, according to estimates from Standard Chartered bank.

Gomez, whose $7 billion emerging market currencies fund had almost 7 percent of net assets in Brazil as of the end of March, said he did not expect an immediate leap in investment, but the move would benefit the Latin American giant in the long term.

"Over time the marginal dollar which is invested in emerging markets is much more likely to find its way into Brazil than it was in the past and would have been otherwise if this tax had not been removed," he said.

Still, other investors are skeptical that Brazil will be able to attract large dollar inflows at a time when markets fret about a possible reduction in global liquidity if the U.S. Federal Reserve starts to taper off its bond purchases.

PURGING POSITIONS

Gomez said he expected countries with little policy flexibility, large current account deficits or low growth to be most affected when the Fed does start to ease back on liquidity, pointing to countries in emerging Europe and to Turkey.

Overall, PIMCO had not seen hefty redemption requests in its funds in the last month, unlike previous episodes of market volatility.

"We haven't seen very large outflows, what we have seen is some tactical investors acting opportunistically, but from longer horizon, stickier pools of capital, we actually have seen them dipping their toe into this market. So it has been a mixed picture," he said.

Although many investors had "purged" their positions in Mexico, whose peso and bonds were both hammered last month, Gomez said PIMCO had not changed its positive view on the country, which has a new government pursuing ambitious economic reforms.

"For us, this is not a one quarter or half a quarter type of investment," he said.

"There are times when we have to undergo volatility, those times are painful but as long as the difficult technicals and difficult markets are not threatening to contaminate the fundamentals, then we will stay the course."

A unit of European financial services company Allianz SE (ALVG.DE), PIMCO had $2.04 trillion in assets at the end of March and $100 billion worth of dedicated assets in emerging markets.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Bernard Orr)