* Head of Commerce department sees hindrance to competition
* Cites role of global supply chain for planemaker Embraer
By Brad Haynes
SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, May 14 Brazil's
barriers to international trade are limiting its growth
potential and could hamper a huge infrastructure push at the
center of President Dilma Rousseff's industrial agenda, the head
of the U.S. Commerce Department said in a Tuesday interview.
Acting Commerce Secretary Rebecca Blank suggested the
advantages given to Brazilian industries through import taxes
and restrictions on government-led investments may even slow the
development of globally competitive companies.
"I think that some of the local content requirements and
some of the higher tariffs in Brazil impede their long-term
growth," said Blank in the midst of a Latin American trade
mission that continued to Colombia later on Tuesday. "There are
opportunities for them to interact with international partners
in a way that creates international firms here."
Blank and executives from more than a dozen U.S. companies
were visiting Brazil to offer goods and services for an
estimated 250 billion reais ($125 billion) of spending on roads,
rails and ports in coming years.
U.S. exports to Brazil have surged in recent years as a
stronger local currency and a growing middle class boosted
consumer spending, but trade between the countries stagnated in
2012 - even as U.S. exports to the rest of the world expanded.
The Brazilian government's willingness to pay as much as 25
percent more for local goods is one example of the industrial
policy that critics blame for making Brazil the most closed
major economy in the hemisphere. Regulations also mandate
minimum levels of Brazilian content in new drilling rigs for
state-run oil firm Petrobras.
"You see some of that in all the infrastructure projects as
well," said Blank. "You want to make sure you've got the best
people involved in those projects. If they're Brazilian, that's
great and you should certainly go there first. But if they're
overseas, you want to bring them in and then transfer some of
those skills into Brazil."
In a visit to an Embraer SA assembly line, Blank
held up the local planemaker, the world's third-largest airline
supplier, as an example of what Brazilian companies can do with
unfettered access to a competitive global supply chain.
"This is a model that I would recommend to other companies
that want to expand internationally," said Blank. "They've been
really concerned with staying on the cutting edge of innovation.
That's what you need to keep the global markets open."
Executives from one of Embraer's longtime suppliers,
Iowa-based Rockwell Collins Inc, attested to the
planemaker's even-handed approach to sourcing, without
preference for origin.
"We don't see that kind of bias at Embraer," said Nelson de
Aquino, a managing director for Rockwell Collins in Brazil.
"It's a company that really tries to pick the supplier that best
fits the program. That's one of the reasons for its success."
Blank wraps up her Latin American trade mission in Panama on
Friday, finishing her last trip as acting secretary before
stepping down at the end of the month, after the nomination of
Hyatt heiress Penny Pritzker as Commerce chief.
($1 = 2.0 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)