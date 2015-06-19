BRASILIA Brazilian Trade Minister Armando Monteiro said on Thursday he expects a trade surplus of between $5 billion and $8 billion this year, as the weaker real helps exports.

Brazil's balance of trade registered a deficit of $2.3 billion from January to March, less than half the deficit recorded over the same period last year. The minister made the comments to reporters as he arrived at an event in Brasilia.

Latin America's largest economy recorded its first full-year trade deficit in 14 years in 2014.

