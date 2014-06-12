Bus drivers voted to strike in the northeast Brazilian city of Natal on Thursday, threatening to tangle traffic as World Cup fans arrived for the Mexico versus Cameroon match, according to a state news agency.

The city is preparing a backup plan for public transport using school buses and vans, Agencia Brasil reported.

The run-up to the first World Cup in Brazil since 1950 has been snagged by striking subway and bus workers, who have clogged the streets of some host cities and scrambled the plans of fans, national teams and organizing officials.

Traffic so far in Natal has been reasonable and part of the city's bus fleet continues to circulate.

Representatives of the bus drivers' union and transportation officials for Natal and the state of Rio Grande do Norte could not immediately be reached for comment.

The head of the state security office, General Eliezer Girao Monteiro Filho, told Reuters the strike was not affecting safety preparations for the World Cup.

