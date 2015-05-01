Hong Kong stocks drop the most in 2 weeks as resources shares tumble
SHANGHAI, May 5 Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest daily percentage decline in two weeks on Friday as resources shares tumbled on sharply weaker oil and commodity prices.
U.S., BRENT CRUDE FUTURES PARE LOSSES SLIGHTLY ON DATA SHOWING U.S. OIL DRILLING RIG COUNT DOWN
SHANGHAI, May 5 Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest daily percentage decline in two weeks on Friday as resources shares tumbled on sharply weaker oil and commodity prices.
* Market remains difficult, says CEO (Recasts, adds CEO quote, share price)