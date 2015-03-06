The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) on Friday approved the restart of a portion of the Poplar Pipeline System that was shut after a spill into the Yellowstone River near Glendive, Montana in January.

The pipeline must operate at a reduced pressure until it is deemed safe, the PHMSA said, adding that the restart of the system located south of the Yellowstone River must be conducted during daylight hours with notification to all local emergency response officials.

The investigation into the Jan. 17 spill, which released about 1,200 barrels of Bakken crude, is ongoing, the agency said.

The 42,000 barrel-per-day Poplar pipeline system gathers crude from producers in eastern Montana and North Dakota.

(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)