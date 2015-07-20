How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Opdivo, a new oncology drug that makes cancer cells more susceptible to the immune system, on Monday won European approval to treat a form of lung cancer and was also found to be beneficial in patients with advanced kidney cancer.
Bristol-Myers shares rose 1.2 percent after the favorable separate announcements involving the drug, which is already approved in the United States to treat advanced squamous lung cancer and melanoma that has spread.
The drug works by blocking receptors to PD-1, or programmed death-1, a protein cancer cells use to evade detection by the immune system.
Clinical trials showed that patients with the squamous form of non small cell lung cancer taking Opdivo had almost twice the survival rate at one year as patients taking standard chemotherapy.
Earlier on Monday, Bristol-Myers said a trial of Opdivo among patients with the most common form of kidney cancer was stopped after the drug was found to be effective.
The study, Checkmate-025, was stopped after an independent data monitoring committee concluded that Opdivo provided a survival advantage over the standard treatment, everolimus, among patients with advanced kidney cancer.[ID:nL3N1003SK]
Wall Street expects Opdivo, also known by its chemical name nivolumab, to generate annual sales of more than $7 billion by 2020.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Dan Grebler)
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Debra Bright said she battled for years with mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.