NEW YORK Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Tuesday said it is no longer seeking U.S. approval for an oral two-drug combination to treat hepatitis C because of competition from rival drugs that require treatment for half as long and have shown higher cure rates.

The drugmaker's shares fell more than 2 percent.

Bristol-Myers' combination of experimental antiviral drugs daclatasvir and asunaprevir was intended for patients with the genotype 1b form of the liver-destroying virus, which is far less prevalent in the United States than the 1a form.

In addition, Bristol-Myers' drug faced stiff competition from products being developed by rival drugmakers, including Gilead Sciences <GILD, AbbVie and Merck & Co.

In late-stage clinical trials, Bristol's two-drug combination cured about 85 percent of patients with 24 weeks of therapy. The combinations being developed by rival drugmakers have demonstrated cure rates well in excess of 90 percent with just 12 weeks of therapy, and they are pursuing even shorter treatment durations.

"We believe revenue expectations for this two-drug combination in the U.S. were reasonably low given the lower efficacy relative to other regimens from Gilead and AbbVie that are awaiting approval later this year," ISI Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum said in a research note.

Gilead's once-a-day, two-drugs-in-one pill combination for hepatitis C is expected to gain U.S. approval as soon as this week. Its already-approved Sovaldi - half of that regimen - has shattered sales records for a new medicine, racking up $3.5 billion in the second quarter alone.

Bristol said it will continue to pursue U.S. approval of daclatasvir, a potent drug from a new class called NS5A inhibitors, which could then be combined with other medicines. It is testing that drug in combination with Gilead's Sovaldi.

The company also has a three-drug regimen that, based on earlier studies, is expected to cure more people in 12 weeks and would compete more favorably with rival treatments.

A U.S. marketing application for Bristol's three-drug combination is expected to be filed next year.

Bristol's two-drug combination was approved in July for use in Japan, which it long considered a prime market for the treatment. Genotype 1b is prevalent in Japan, where intolerance to the older medicine interferon is particularly high, creating a big need for new treatment options.

"We believe this treatment has the potential to play a major role in curing HCV patients in Japan, as well as in other markets where the HCV patient population is similar to Japan," Bristol-Myers said in a statement.

Bristol-Myers shares were down $1.12, or 2.2 percent, at $49.98 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Additional reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Leslie Adler)