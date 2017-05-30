Exclusive: Fake online stores reveal gamblers' shadow banking system
LONDON A network of dummy online stores offering household goods has been used as a front for internet gambling payments, a Reuters examination has found.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May called on British Airways to compensate the thousands of passengers who were left stranded over the weekend by an IT failure and to deliver the service that customers expect of the country's flagship carrier.
BA was forced to cancel all flights from London's Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, and Gatwick on Saturday after it said a power surge knocked out its computer systems, disrupting its global flight operations, call centers and website.
"It's important that of course British Airways has a compensation scheme ... for people who were traveling," May told an election campaign event in central England on Tuesday.
"It is up to them to sort their IT out and to ensure that they're able to provide the services that people expect them to provide as British Airways."
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)
LONDON A network of dummy online stores offering household goods has been used as a front for internet gambling payments, a Reuters examination has found.
Oracle Corp's quarterly profit blew past Wall Street estimates and the business software maker forecast an upbeat current-quarter earnings, indicating that the company's transition to cloud is starting to pay off.