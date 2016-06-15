Artist Ai Weiwei from China poses with work from his exhibition in the grounds of Downing College in Cambridge, Britain, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alan Walter

CAMBRIDGE Chinese artist Ai Weiweilaunched his first exhibition in Cambridge on Wednesday, displaying works in the grounds of Downing College.

Ai will also address students of the English city's famed university, giving a talk at the Cambridge Union.

"Ai Weiwei: Cubes and Trees" runs from June 17 to October 9 at the college's Heong Gallery.

(Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by John Stonestreet)