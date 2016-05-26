Christie's art handlers pose with a 'sketch' for 'View on the Stour near Dedham' (c1821-22) by British painter John Constable at Christie's in London, Britain, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON May 26 British painter John Constable's six-foot artwork "View on the Stour near Dedham," will go under the hammer next month where it is expected to fetch around 12 million to 16 million pounds ($17.6 million - $23.5 million), Christie's said on Thursday.

The painting, from circa 1821-22, will be offered alongside other work by other artists as part of the auction house's 250th anniversary "Defining British Art" sale in London on June 30.

