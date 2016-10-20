An assistant poses with Miroir de l'Amour, a pair of flawless diamond pear-shaped earrings and the diamond necklace Le Jardin d'Isabelle, during a sale preview at Christie's auction house in London, Britain October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON A newly created set of drop earrings featuring a pair of large pear-shaped diamonds are expected to fetch $20-30 million when they go under the hammer next month, according to Christie's auctioneers.

The "flawless quality" diamonds weigh 52.55 and 50.47 carats. The set will form part of the Christie's "Magnificent Jewels" sale in Geneva on Nov. 15, alongside other sparkling earrings, necklaces and rings.

