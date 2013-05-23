LONDON Pension and investment firms urged the UK's competition watchdog on Thursday to force companies to change accountants regularly, saying it must maintain its focus on the matter to prevent long contracts leading to risky complacency.

USS Investment Management, Legal & General Investment Management, Royal London Asset Management, which together run billions of pounds worth of assets, were among signatories of a letter sent to the Competition Commission urging it to introduce a 15-year limit on the tenure of company auditors.

In February, the Competition Commission published the result of an industry investigation showing that UK companies found it hard to switch accountants. The report also showed there was a tendency for auditors to focus on satisfying management rather than shareholder needs.

At the time the Commission proposed that companies put out their audit work to tender every five to seven years and change accounting firms every seven to 14 years.

But the investment firms, along with the UK Shareholder Association, said on Thursday the watchdog had since let shareholder meetings address the issue via votes on auditor reappointment - something it claimed was not sufficient to protect the interests of investors.

"Without a cap, we believe that companies' ability to resist the pressures to maintain indefinitely the audit relationship will be weakened," the letter said.

"It remains extremely rare for a majority of shareholders to vote against companies' resolutions, even in high profile cases like remuneration," it added.

The Competition Commission declined to comment. It will set out in July how it plans to resolve the findings of its investigation.

The accountancy industry has been under scrutiny since the financial crisis gave rise to claims that auditor complacency was in part to blame.

But the European Parliament recently watered down plans to force companies to change accountant more regularly, placing a 25-year limit on auditor tenure, versus the six-year limit originally suggested.

The United States audit regulator is also considering a cap on tenure.

(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Sophie Walker)