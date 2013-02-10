Bradley Cooper poses as he arrives for the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-ARRIVALS)

Joaquin Phoenix (L) and Bradley Cooper pose as they arrive for the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-ARRIVALS)

Actress Helen Mirren poses as she arrives for the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Christopher Waltz and his wife Judith Holste pose as they arrive for the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-ARRIVALS)

Javier Bardem poses as he arrives for the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT)

George Clooney (L) and Ben Affleck pose as they arrive for the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-ARRIVALS)

Zawe Ashton poses as she arrives for the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-ARRIVALS)

Actress Gemma Arterton poses as she arrives for the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-ARRIVALS)

Marion Cotillard poses as she arrives for the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Actor Daniel Day-Lewis poses as he arrives for the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT) (BAFTA-ARRIVALS)

Ainslie Henderson (L) and Will Anderson celebrate after winning the Short Animation Film award for 'The Making of Longbird' at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

Diarmid Scrimshaw (L) and Peter Carlton celebrate Short Film award for 'Swimmer' at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

Jacqueline Durran celebrates after winning the Costume Design award for 'Anna Karenina' at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

David O. Russell celebrates after winning the Best Adapted Screenplay for 'Silver Linings Playbook' at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

Mark Andrews and Brenda Chapman celebrate after winning the Animated Film award for 'Brave' at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

Bart Layton (L) and Dimitri Doganis celebrate after winning the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for 'The Imposter' at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

Juno Temple (C) celebrates after winning the Award for Rising Star with presenters Sarah Silverman and John C. Reilly (L) at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

Actors Henry Cavill (L) and Martin Freeman (R) pose with winners of the Best Documentary award for 'Searching for Sugar Man' Simon Chinn and Malik Bendjelloul (2nd R) at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

Anna Lynch-Robinson (L) and Eve Stewart celebrate after winning the Award for Best Production Design at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

(L-R) Donald R Elliot, Guillaume Rocheron, Bill Westenhofer and Erik-Jan De Boer celebrate Best Special Visual Effects for 'Life of Pi' at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

William Goldenberg celebrates after winning the Editing award for 'Argo' at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

Quentin Tarantino celebrates with Jennifer Lawrence after winning the Best Original Screenplay award for 'Django Unchained' at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

Christoph Waltz celebrates after winning the Best Supporting Actor award for 'Django Unchained' at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

Quentin Tarantino celebrates after winning the Best Original Screenplay award for 'Django Unchained' at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

Ang Lee celebrates as he collects the award on behalf of Claudio Miranda after winning the Cinematography award for 'Life of Pi' at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

Thomas Newman celebrates after winning the Original Music award for 'Skyfall' with presenters David Morrissey and Paloma Faith at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

Anne Hathaway celebrates after winning the Best Supporting Actress award for 'Les Miserables' at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

Daniel Day-Lewis celebrates after winning the Best Actor award for 'Lincoln' at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

(L-R) John Warhurst, Lee Walpole, Jonathan Allen, Mark Paterson, Andy Nelson and Simon Hayes celebrate Sound award for 'Les Miserables' at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

(L-R) Robert Wade, Sam Mendes, Barbara Broccoli, Michael G Wilson and Neal Purvis celebrate Outstanding British Film award for 'Skyfall' at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

Ben Affleck celebrates after winning the Awards for Best Film and Best Director for the movie 'Argo' at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

Ben Affleck (R), George Clooney (L) and Grant Heslvov celebrate after winning the Award for Best Film for the movie 'Argo' at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-WINNERS)

LONDON Ben Affleck's "Argo" was crowned best film at the BAFTAs on Sunday while Daniel Day-Lewis bagged yet another leading actor award for the title role in "Lincoln" as an increasingly familiar awards season script unfolded in London.

Affleck also won the best director trophy for "Argo", about the rescue of American hostages in Iran during the 1979 revolution, and the movie is now in pole position to win the biggest movie award of all on Oscar night.

"You are remarkable at what you do. You're smart and you know what you want but more importantly you love what you're doing," George Clooney, one of the film's producers, told Affleck on stage as they accepted the best film award.

Steven Spielberg's biopic of Abraham Lincoln was nominated in 10 categories but went away with just one award for Day-Lewis, following a pattern seen at the Golden Globes and at other prestigious U.S. award nights.

The reclusive Day-Lewis, a method actor well-known for staying in character during the entire filming period of his movies, began his victory speech by satirizing his own working habits.

"Just on the chance that I might one day have to speak on an evening such as this, I've actually stayed in character as myself for the last 55 years," he said to laughs from the audience at the Royal Opera House.

"Every time I rise from a chair it spontaneously unleashes a soundtrack of thunderous applause, with a few boos and some drunken hecklers."

Emmanuelle Riva, an 85-year-old French actress, won the BAFTA for leading actress for her part as a retired music teacher struggling to cope with the aftermath of a stroke, in Austrian director Michael Haneke's "Amour".

The award finally brings a win for Riva who was nominated for a BAFTA in the foreign actress category in 1961 for "Hiroshima, Mon Amour", but lost out to Shirley MacLaine.

Haneke's harrowing French-language "Amour" also won the BAFTA for best film not in the English language.

Anne Hathaway won the BAFTA for best supporting actress for her singing role as the tragic Fantine in "Les Miserables", the movie version of a global hit stage musical.

"What am I thinking? I almost walked past George Clooney without hugging him. That's just stupid," she said after being presented with her statuette by the Hollywood heart-throb.

"I'm so relieved I'm coming down with laryngitis because the location, the giddiness, this could be a recipe for disaster," she said before launching into a breathless thank you speech.

Christoph Waltz won the supporting actor award for his performance in Quentin Tarantino's slavery-era Western "Django Unchained", which also won the best original screenplay BAFTA.

JOY FOR BOND FANS

The James Bond movie "Skyfall" beat "Les Miserables" to win the BAFTA award for outstanding British film, a rare joy for 007 fans who feel the Martini-loving spy has been long overdue for a major trophy.

Judi Dench, who plays spymaster M in "Skyfall", leapt out of her seat with a cry of surprise when the award was announced at the start of the night.

"We all had very high expectations for the film and I think it's fair to say all of them have been exceeded, and this really is the icing on the cake," said Sam Mendes, the film's director.

"Skyfall" has become the most successful film in British box office history, but ahead of the ceremony the odds had been on "Les Miserables" to win. The Bond franchise has a long history of awards disappointments.

"Skyfall" also took the award for original music, while "Les Miserables" took four BAFTAs. As well as Hathaway's prize, the musical won best production design, sound, and make-up and hair.

"Les Mis", as it is popularly known in Britain, has been a huge box office hit and fans sang songs from the film at Hugh Jackman, one of its stars, as he walked the red carpet in the rain just before the ceremony.

Ang Lee's "Life of Pi", about a man and a tiger lost at sea, won two BAFTAs, one for best cinematography and another for visual effects. The tiger, a central character, was entirely conjured out of special effects.

Versatile British director Alan Parker, whose body of work ranges from musical gangster film "Bugsy Malone" to Turkish-set prison thriller "Midnight Express" and civil rights drama "Mississippi Burning", received a BAFTA fellowship.

"It's a sign I'm getting old. Next it's a memorial service," Parker told Reuters on the red carpet.

(Additional reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by Paul Casciato)