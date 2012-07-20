LONDON Japanese property developer Mitsui Fudosan and a Canadian state pension fund are helping to fund the acquisition of the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) Television Centre in west London, underlining the strong demand from overseas investors for trophy assets in the UK capital.

The companies said in a statement on Friday that the BBC sold the 999-year leasehold for the 14-acre site to a consortium of Stanhope, Mitsui Fudosan and Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AimCo) for 200 million pounds ($314 million).

The BBC, which put the complex on the market in June, 2011 as part of cost cutting measures, said last Monday that it had exchanged contracts with Stanhope.

Mitsui Fudosan, Japan's largest property developer by volume, already owns a stake in Stanhope while AimCo manages C$70 billion ($69 billion) in assets for government employee pensions and important accounts in the energy-producing Alberta province.

They are among a growing number of foreign investors that have flocked to London in recent years to protect their cash amid growing global economic turmoil.

Earlier this month, a Malaysian group bought city landmark Battersea Power Station, beating bids that came from as far afield as Brazil and China.

Stanhope will work with the BBC to redevelop the concrete doughnut-shaped site. The consortium will also rent office space to the BBC, including space for its commercial arm BBC Worldwide as well as television studios.

The BBC intends to vacate the Television Centre by 2015 and will move the bulk of its 5,000 staff to the refurbished Broadcasting House in central London and MediaCityUK in Salford, Greater Manchester, as part of plans to cut its property holdings by 30 percent.

It faces an increasingly tough funding environment. In October 2010 the government said the license fee, a levy on viewers which is used to fund its activities, would be frozen for six years.

Television Centre was the setting for some of the broadcaster's most famous shows like Top of the Pops and Monty Python's Flying Circus. ($1 = 0.6366 British pounds) ($1 = 1.0103 Canadian dollars)

