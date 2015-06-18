Rachael Bailey leaves after being the first to buy a dress and boots donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, at Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighbourhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett -

A employee poses with a pink Mischka Aoki dress donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, at Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighbourhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A employee poses with a pink Mischka Aoki dress donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, at Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighbourhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

First customer Vicki Love walks through the door having the first opportunity to buy clothing donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, at Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighbourhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Katie Moran (L), and Vicki Love look at dresses donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, as they queue outside Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighbourhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Katie Moran (L), and Vicki Love look at dresses donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, as they queue outside Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighbourhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A pink Mischka Aoki dress donated by Victoria Beckham previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, is displayed at Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighbourhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett -

LONDON She has been dubbed the world's most stylish toddler with a wardrobe even the most dedicated fashionistas envy.

But on Thursday, fashion fan parents got a chance to dress their own tots in Harper Beckham's clothes after a collection of her outfits went on sale for charity in London.

Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham donated 25 of her three-year-old daughter's outfits as part of Save the Children's "Fashion Saves Lives" sale.

On display were dresses, skirts, tops, trousers, coats and shoes - from Doc Martens boots to colorful pumps - by designer names such as Chloe, Marc Jacobs, Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Stella McCartney and Versace with price tags reaching up to 500 pounds($795).

A pink flower and jewel embellished Mischka Aoki dress, retailing at around 3,700 pounds, was placed in an auction, which will run until June 28.

Queues started forming outside the "Mary's living & giving" shop in London's Primrose Hill early Thursday morning, with eager mothers wanting to be the first to get their hands on the designer items.

"Yesterday when we were getting ready for the sale, we had people walking past all day, knocking on the window desperate to find out how they could get their hands on an outfit," Helena Wiltshire, head of PR at Save The Children, told local media.

Save The Children said the first item was sold five minutes after the sale began at 0900 GMT (5.00 a.m. ET).

(1 US dollar = 0.6285 British pound)

(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Dominic Evans)