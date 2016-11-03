Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England speaks during the quarterly Inflation Report press conference at The Bank of England in London, Britain November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth

LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said it was a "relatively straightforward" decision to stay at the central bank an extra year until the end of June 2019, by which point the government hopes Britain will have left the European Union.

"I did feel a responsibility to try to provide some continuity over that time frame, so I'm very pleased to be able to do that," he told Sky News on Thursday.

Carney said on Monday he would remain at the central bank until June 2019. When he started the role in July 2013, he said he only intended to serve five years of a maximum eight-year term, but late last year he said he was reconsidering.

In a news conference earlier on Thursday, Carney declined to comment on whether he would stay at the central bank longer if the process of leaving the EU is delayed.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Adela Suliman, editing by Andy Bruce)