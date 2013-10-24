LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that a healthier banking system was aiding Britain's economic recovery.

"One of the reasons to think there could be some serious sustainability, some traction, in the recovery is that the core of the financial system here has got a lot better," he said in a question and answer session after giving a speech in London.

"I won't say it's fully healed, but it's got a lot better and the rebuilding of capital is a big element of that," he added.

