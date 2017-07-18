FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
Bank of England's Carney: no change in big picture on inflation
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Reuters Investigates
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Mitch McConnell: 'The man in the middle' of healthcare war
U.S.
Mitch McConnell: 'The man in the middle' of healthcare war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 18, 2017 / 4:48 PM / 15 hours ago

Bank of England's Carney: no change in big picture on inflation

1 Min Read

Britain's Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, speaks at an event to launch the new £10 note featuring Jane Austen, at Winchester Cathedral, in Winchester, Britain July 18, 2017.Chris J Ratcliffe/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the "big picture" for inflation remained the same, despite a weaker-than-expected reading for June earlier on Tuesday, and the main driver was still the fall in sterling since last year's Brexit vote.

"That's what's pushing inflation up, and inflation will be above target for a period of time and today's figures are consistent with that," he told Sky News.

The BoE has so far chosen not to respond to inflation rising above its 2 percent target by raising rates, saying the Brexit hit to the pound is likely to be temporary. Inflation in June stood at 2.6 percent, down from 2.9 percent in May.

However, three of the BoE's eight rate setters voted to raise rates in June, saying they wanted to head off the risk of more persistent inflation. One of the dissenters has since left the BoE.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Writing by William Schomberg

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.