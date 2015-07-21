LONDON The Bank of England will need to decide around the turn of the year whether the time is right to start to raise interest rates from their current record low, Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

Carney, speaking at an event hosted by the Policy Exchange think tank, said Britain's economy still faced headwinds from economic weakness in the euro zone, the strength of sterling and further government austerity.

Carney's remarks echoed those he made in a speech in Lincoln last week.

