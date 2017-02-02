LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney gave a news conference on Thursday after the central bank boosted its forecast for British growth in 2017 and some rate-setters said they were more nervous about rising inflation.

Below is a selection of his comments.

GROWTH

"Growth has remained resilient since the referendum, with the UK posting the fastest rate in the G7 last year. The MPC expects growth to be stronger over the forecast period than in November, with the economy now projected to expand by 2.0 percent in 2017 and around 1.75 percent thereafter.

BREXIT

"This stronger projection doesn't mean the referendum is without consequence. Uncertainty over future arrangements is weighing on business investment, which has been flat since the end of 2015.

INFLATION

"Inflation is expected to increase further, peaking around 2.8 percent at the start of 2018, before falling gradually back to 2.4 percent in three years’ time. This overshoot is entirely

because of sterling’s fall, which itself is the product of the market’s view of the consequences of Brexit.

"At its February meeting, the MPC unanimously judged that it

remained appropriate to seek to return inflation to the target over a somewhat longer period than usual .... As the Committee has previously noted, however, there are limits to the extent that above-target inflation can be tolerated."

