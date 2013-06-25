Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King addresses the audience of the 'Lord Mayor's Dinner to the Bankers and Merchants of the City of London' at the Mansion House in London June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/POOL

LONDON Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said that markets have "jumped the gun" about when central banks are likely to start raising interest rates after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a timetable for ending bond purchases.

"I think people have rather jumped the gun thinking this means an imminent return to normal levels of interest rates. It doesn't," King told parliament's Treasury Committee on Tuesday.

King said economic growth would need to be stronger before interest rates could be increased.

