Storm clouds are seen above the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Greg Bos/File Photo

LONDON Britain's banks expect muted borrowing demand from businesses in the fourth quarter of the year, a Bank of England survey showed on Friday.

Economists are watching for signs to see whether companies have changed their approach to expansion following Britain's vote to leave the European Union in June.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; writing by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)