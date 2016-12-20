Ian McCafferty, Monetary Policy Committee member of the Bank of England speaks during a Reuters interview at the Bank of England in London February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Higher inflation, weaker growth and a likely hit to the supply side of Britain's economy after June's vote to leave the European Union complicate the outlook for Bank of England policy, rate-setter Ian McCafferty said on Tuesday.

McCafferty also repeated the Bank's view that interest rates are as likely to rise as fall, after the Monetary Policy Committee shifted to a neutral policy stance last month.

"This confluence of trends - rising inflation, initial demand resilience but a slowdown in growth in prospect and a likely hit to supply over the longer term - provides a challenging background for policy setting," McCafferty said in a speech published on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)