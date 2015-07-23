Ian McCafferty, Monetary Policy Committee member of the Bank of England speaks during a Reuters interview at the Bank of England in London February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty said on Thursday that the central bank needed to be careful not to leave it too late to raise interest rates, bolstering comments from other officials that the time for higher rates is nearing.

McCafferty also said he could not be certain about the exact timing of a first interest rate hike, which would depend heavily on economic data in the next few months.

The prospect of British interest rates rising soon from a

record low 0.5 percent -- their level since early 2009 -- has gained traction over the past couple of weeks.

Minutes from the Monetary Policy Committee's July meeting, published on Wednesday, showed a number of members were edging towards voting for higher rates.

Policymakers have stressed rates are likely to rise gradually and to lower levels than in the past.

"I think if we are minded to be gradual for good reasons, then I think we need to be careful not to leave it too late," McCafferty told Market News International (MNI) in an interview.

McCafferty, along with his MPC colleague Martin Weale, voted for higher interest rates through the latter half of 2014 and he is widely regarded as a "hawk" on the committee.

He agreed that interest rates will eventually peak at a materially lower level than in the past, but it was difficult to say "with any precision" what that level would be.

BoE Governor Mark Carney suggested last week that rates could peak at around half their historical average, or around 2 percent, while soon-to-leave MPC member David Miles said they could hit 3 percent.

Carney has also suggested that a hike may come around the end of the year.

With sterling recently hitting 7-1/2-year highs on a trade-weighted basis, McCafferty said sterling's strong exchange rate was having a "material impact" on the outlook for inflation, echoing comments from Carney last week.

But he added: "The exact level of pass-through is actually quite difficult to be precise about."

Private-sector wage growth, including bonuses, could offer a good guide to future inflation pressures, McCafferty added.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken and Ralph Boulton)