LONDON Britain's double-dip recession never actually happened, revised Bank of England figures showed on Wednesday.

Alongside more upbeat growth and inflation forecasts for the next few years, Britain's central bank published "backcasts" showing it believes output last year was stronger than official figures suggest.

According to the Office of National Statistics, Britain's official arbiter of economic performance, the economy fell back into recession at the end of 2011 and shrank for three straight quarters.

The Bank of England, however, now believes growth was flat in the first quarter of 2012, allowing the country to escape recession as defined by two consecutive quarters of contraction.

GDP figures are prone to revision and many economists believe the official data will also be revised up when the statistics office publishes its annual "blue book" reassessment next month.

The "backcasts" also suggest BoE policymakers are confident Britain's economy grew by 0.3 percent in the first quarter, a surprisingly strong showing that spared the government from embarrassing "triple-dip recession" headlines.

In a new spirit of openness, Britain's central bank published the figures behind its forecasts at the same time as its quarterly economic update. Previously, it published only a fan chart showing likely outcomes, with the hard numbers given a week later.

(Reporting by Christina Fincher; Editing by Hugh Lawson)