LONDON The British government respects the decision by Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlotte Hogg to resign from her post, a spokesman for Prime Minster Theresa May said on Tuesday.

The bank said on Tuesday that Hogg had resigned. Her failure to declare a potential conflict of interest about her brother's role at a leading bank had prompted a fierce rebuke from lawmakers.

