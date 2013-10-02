Men work on the production line at the London Taxi Company in Coventry, central England, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Real wages in Britain should start rising, Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher said in an interview with a local newspaper on Wednesday.

"Inflation is coming down and wages should be capable of going up, as long as they are justified by what individual firms are doing," Fisher told the Mirror. (r.reuters.com/wat53v)

Fisher also sounded unconcerned about a recovery in prices in the UK's housing market.

"Lots of previous credit cycles have involved some sort of boom and bubble and bust in the housing market, but there is not much sign of that at the moment," he was quoted as saying.

