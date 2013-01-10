Nominations for the BRIT Awards, Britain's top pop music honors, were announced on Thursday.
Following is a list of the main categories:
British Breakthrough Act:
- Alt-J; Ben Howard; Jake Bugg; Jessie Ware; Rita Ora
British Female Solo Artist:
- Amy Winehouse; Bat for Lashes; Emeli Sande; Jessie Ware; Paloma Faith
British Group:
- Alt-J; Mumford & Sons; Muse; One Direction; The xx
British Live Act:
- Coldplay; Mumford & Sons; Muse; The Rolling Stones; The Vaccines
British Male Solo Artist:
- Ben Howard; Calvin Harris; Olly Murs; Richard Hawley; Plan B
British Producer of the Year:
- Damon Albarn; Jake Gosling; Paul Epworth
British Single:
- Adele/Skyfall; Alex Clare/Too Close; Coldplay & Rihanna/ Princess of China; DJ Fresh Ft Rita Ora/Hot Right Now; Emeli Sande/Next To Me; Florence & The Machine/Spectrum; James Arthur/Impossible; Jessie J/Domino; Labrinth Ft Emeli Sande/Beneath Your Beautiful; Olly Murs Ft Flo Rida/Troublemaker; Rita Ora Ft Tinie Tempah/R.I.P.; Rizzle Kicks/Mama Do The Hump; Robbie Williams/Candy; Rudimental Ft John Newman/Feel The Love; Stooshe/Black Heart
Critics' Choice:
- Tom Odell (Winner); AlunaGeorge; Laura Mvula
International Female Solo Artist:
- Alicia Keys; Cat Power; Lana Del Rey; Rihanna; Taylor Swift
International Group:
- Alabama Shakes; The Black Keys; Fun; The Killers; The Script
International Male Solo Artist:
- Bruce Springsteen; Frank Ocean; Gotye; Jack White; Michael Buble
MasterCard British Album of the Year:
- Alt-J/An Awesome Wave; Emeli Sande/Our Version Of Events; Mumford & Sons/Babel; Paloma Faith/Fall To Grace; Plan B/Ill Manors.
