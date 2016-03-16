LONDON Britain will cut corporation tax and raise the threshold at which small businesses pay rates, finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday in a boost to firms as Britain's economy grows by less than previously forecast.

Corporation tax has been progressively cut by both Osborne and his Labour predecessors, with the rate currently at 20 percent with plans already in place to cut it to 18 percent.

But in his annual budget speech on Wednesday Osborne said he would go further and cut the rate to 17 percent by April 2020.

Changes to business rates will help hundreds of thousands of small companies, he added.

"From April next year, 600,000 small businesses will pay no business rates at all," he said. "That’s an annual saving for them of up to nearly 6,000 pounds – forever. A further quarter of a million businesses will see their rates cut."

