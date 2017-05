LONDON Finance minister Philip Hammond told the government's top team of ministers that his budget statement on Wednesday would increase Britain's economic resilience for its future outside the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said.

Hammond is due to announce at 1230 GMT the first full budget statement since last year's referendum decision to take Britain out of the bloc.

