Wall St. trims losses as investors seek bargains
U.S. stocks were well off session lows on Monday as investors sought bargains after a rough start on Wall Street following the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action.
LONDON Britain's government announced the biggest upgrade to official growth projections in more than a decade on Thursday, following the UK economy's surprisingly strong turnaround.
In a budget update, finance minister George Osborne said the economy was on track to grow by 1.4 percent this year - more than double the 0.6 percent penciled in at the time of the March budget.
Growth in 2014, he said, was expected to be 2.4 percent, up from the previous estimate of 1.8 percent.
Having been a laggard for several years, Britain has overtaken its euro zone peers to become one of the fastest-growing advanced economies in the world.
However, the economy remains smaller than it was before the financial crisis, which is not the case for most of Britain's trading partners.
Shares of Snap Inc jumped over 5 percent on Monday after several of the Snapchat owner's IPO underwriters handed it badly-needed "buy" ratings.
NEW YORK Several U.S. options exchanges, including those run by Nasdaq Inc and the New York Stock Exchange, declared "self-help" alerts against CBOE Holdings Inc's CBOE Options Exchange for a short time on Monday, signaling problems processing trades.