Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, holds up his budget case for the cameras as he stands outside number 11 Downing Street, before delivering his budget to the House of Commons, in London, Britain, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Finance minister George Osborne's new budget plan has made the path of deficit reduction less smooth than before and has only a slightly more than 50 percent chance of achieving a surplus by the end of the decade, the government's budget watchdog said.

Osborne's unexpected move of levying a tax on sugary drinks would bring in around 500 million pounds ($704 million) a year from 2018, but would also trigger a one-off 1 billion-pound cost in higher payments on inflation-linked bonds by pushing up inflation, the OBR said.

"In our November forecast the overall pace of fiscal tightening was relatively smooth and diminishing beyond 2017-18," the OBR said, referring to its previous assessment of the outlook for Britain's budget deficit.

"But the uneven path of the giveaways and takeaways in this Budget means that the pace of tightening is now set to pick up slightly over the next three years, then much more sharply in the mandate year of 2019-20, before slowing abruptly again in 2020-21," it added.

($1 = 0.7104 pounds)

