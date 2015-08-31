Faulty new UK one-pound coins fetching a mint on eBay
LONDON Sharp-eyed collectors have spotted slight flaws in some of Britain's new, ultra-secure one-pound coins and have been trying to sell them online for up to 5,000 times their face value.
Crowds joined in for the traditional “Children’s Day” festivities at London’s Notting Hill Carnival on Sunday.
The carnival is held on the last weekend of August each year. Monday will see the event’s main parade on the streets, but the forecast is for rain in the British capital.
LONDON Anna Wintour, the British-born editor of U.S. Vogue, was made a dame by Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Friday for services to fashion and journalism.