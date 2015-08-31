A woman looks down from her balcony at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A performer poses for a photograph at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Crowds joined in for the traditional “Children’s Day” festivities at London’s Notting Hill Carnival on Sunday.

The carnival is held on the last weekend of August each year. Monday will see the event’s main parade on the streets, but the forecast is for rain in the British capital.