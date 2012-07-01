U.S. rapper will.i.am wears headgear made up of three iPads while performing at the ''Isle of MTV Malta Special'' concert in Floriana, outside Valletta, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

LONDON American rapper will.i.am went straight to the top of the singles charts with "This is Love", featuring Eva Simons, the Official UK Charts Company said on Sunday.

Making way was Maroon 5, the American pop rock band which dropped to number two with "Payphone", featuring rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Chris Brown was also a new entrant at number three with "Don't Wake Me Up".

It was all change at the top of the albums chart too where the top two places were occupied by new entrants.

Straight in at number one were American rockers Linkin Park with "Living Things", while Maroon 5 was number two with "Overexposed". (Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Sophie Hares)