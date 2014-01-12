Springsteen recounts struggle to live outside bliss of rock songs
NEW YORK Bruce Springsteen talked on Friday about his struggle to live in the real world rather than inside the lyrical songs he has composed over his 40-year career.
LONDON Pharrell Williams and his song "Happy" reclaimed the number one spot in the British music singles chart on Sunday, knocking "Timber" by fellow Americans Pitbull and Ke$ha into second place, the Official Charts Company said.
Happy sold over 107,000 copies to occupy the top spot for a second non-consecutive week, having been dethroned by Timber the previous week. Pharrell Williams had scored the two biggest-selling singles of 2013.
Among the fastest climbers in the singles chart was Beyonce, whose "Drunk In Love", a collaboration with her husband Jay Z, jumped 17 places to take the number 10 spot. It was Beyonce's 16th top 10 hit in Britain.
British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding held onto the number one spot in the official albums chart for a second week with "Halcyon", keeping Beyonce's self-titled album at bay in second place.
Goulding, who performed at the wedding reception of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, was enjoying a good week after she was nominated on Thursday for three BRITs, the top music awards in Britain.
