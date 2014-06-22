LONDON Former TV talent show contestant Ella Henderson retained the top spot in the British singles chart on Sunday with her debut track "Ghost", the Official Charts Company said.

The 18-year-old piped Australian boyband 5 Seconds Of Summer's "Don't Stop" by nearly 3,000 copies to stay at number one for a second week running, while Ed Sheeran slid one spot to number three with his former chart topper "Sing".

In the album chart, Lana Del Rey went straight in at number one with her third album, "Ultraviolence", outselling second placed "The Hunting Party" by Linkin Park by almost two copies to one, the Official Charts Company said.

Sam Smith held on to the number three spot with his album "In The Lonely Hour", while Coldplay's "Ghost Stories" slid two places to number four. Last week's number one album, Kasabian's "48:13", dropped to fifth place.

