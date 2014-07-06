Prince estate seeks to stop release of new music
Plans to release new music by Prince on Friday's one-year anniversary of the singer's death have been hit with a lawsuit claiming the works were stolen by his former sound engineer.
LONDON U.S. singer-songwriter Ariana Grande topped Britain's singles chart on Sunday with her track "Problem" featuring Iggy Azalea, becoming the first performer to head a new look chart based on Internet streaming as well as physical sales data.
The Official Charts Company said the 21-year-old singer had made history in the process, notching up a combined charts sales figure of 113,000 in the last week.
That was made up of 106,000 physical sales and 712,000 audio streams, it said, saying it counted 100 streams as a single purchase.
"Ghost", a track by former TV talent show contestant Ella Henderson, held onto the second spot, it said.
In the albums chart, British singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran held onto the top spot for a second week with his album "X", which is pronounced as "Multiply".
A self-titled album by 5 Seconds of Summer took the second spot, while an album by George Ezra, "Wanted on Voyage", placed third.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Plans to release new music by Prince on Friday's one-year anniversary of the singer's death have been hit with a lawsuit claiming the works were stolen by his former sound engineer.
LOS ANGELES The stars of "Unforgettable" came out to premiere the new romantic thriller in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.