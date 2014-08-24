'Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance' author Pirsig dies at 88
NEW YORK Robert M. Pirsig, author of the influential 1970s philosophical novel "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance," died on Monday at the age of 88, his publisher said.
LONDON French DJ and producer David Guetta secured his fifth British number one single on Sunday after topping the charts with "Lovers On The Sun", the Official Charts Company said.
The single, featuring U.S. singer-songwriter Sam Martin, knocked Norwegian double act Nico & Vinz's "Am I Wrong" into second place after two weeks in the top spot. Fellow former chart-toppers Magic! dropped to third place with "Rude".
In the albums chart, five-piece boy band Collabro, this year's winners of TV talent show "Britain's Got Talent", went straight in at number one with their debut album "Stars", ending Ed Sheeran's eight-week reign at the top of the charts.
Sheeran slipped to second place with "X", while "Concrete Love" by The Courteeners debuted at number three, making it the band's highest charting album to date.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)
LONDON The star of dark and racy period drama "Lady Macbeth", Florence Pugh, says playing the new British film's protagonist was terrifying, not just because her character was so complex but because she herself was scared of her.