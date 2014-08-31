LONDON French-Israeli double act Lilly Wood burst into the British singles chart on Sunday, outselling U.S. pop rockers Maroon 5 to claim the number one spot four years after the single was first released, the Official Charts Company said.

German DJ Robin Schulz remixed Lilly Wood's folky track "Prayer in C" for a re-release, propelling it to the top of charts across Europe. Schulz had a similar chart-topping effect earlier this year when he teamed up with Mr Probz on "Waves".

"Maps", the lead single from Maroon 5's upcoming album, charted in second place to push last week's number one "Lovers on the Sun" by David Guetta into third spot. Taylor Swift's "Shake it Off" held onto fourth place while "Am I Wrong" by Nico and Vinz completed the top five.

British sing-songwriter Kate Bush's first live show in more than 35 years prompted a surge in sales for her back-catalog, pushing eight of her albums into the top 40 - more than any other female has had before in Britain, and only four behind Elvis Presley's record of 12.

Rock duo Royal Blood scored an album chart number one with their self-titled new release, selling 66,000 copies last week. Ed Sheeran continued his long run in the top five, charting in second place with "X", ahead of Ariana Grande's "My Everything".

Last week's number one, "Stars" by Collabro, slipped to fourth, while Sam Smith's "In the Lonely Hour" charted at number five.

