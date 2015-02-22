Latin singer Prince Royce gears up for his summer tour
NEW YORK Latin pop star Prince Royce will tour 21 U.S. cities this summer to showcase his new music, which he says has a bit of a new twist.
LONDON Ellie Goulding topped the British music singles chart for the third week running on Sunday, the Official Charts Company said, with her track "Love Me Like You Do" breaking the all-time audio streaming record.
The song, which appears in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" movie, was streamed 2.6 million times over the last seven days, just pipping the previous record set by Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk" featuring Bruno Mars.
Ronson's track remains in third place in the charts, while Hozier's "Take Me To Church" also held steady in second.
In the album chart, U.S. rock band Imagine Dragons went straight in at the top spot with their second studio album "Smoke + Mirrors", which was self-produced alongside British hip-hop producer Alex Da Kid.
Sam Smith's "In the Lonely Hour" and Ed Sheeran's "X" both slipped one place to second and third respectively.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by David Evans)
LOS ANGELES Former "Dance Moms" reality television star Abby Lee Miller was sentenced on Tuesday to a year and a day in prison by a federal judge in Pittsburgh for bankruptcy fraud and concealing money earned abroad.