LONDON American singer Meghan Trainor held onto the top spot in the British singles chart for a second week on Sunday with her upbeat pop track "All about that Bass", the Official Charts Company said.

She fought off a strong challenge from Nicki Minaj and her new track "Anaconda", which at number three was the highest new entry of the week, but managed to storm ahead by shifting another 100,000 copies of "All about that Bass".

Along with Jessie J and Ariana Grande, Minaj was part of a pop trio that held onto the number two spot for a second week with "Bang Bang".

In the albums chart, British artist George Ezra kept the top spot for a second week with "Wanted on Voyage". The 21-year-old’s folk-rock debut topped the chart last week after 14 weeks inside the Top 10.

Ed Sheeran’s "X" climbed a place to number two, while Sam Smith spent a 20th week in the Top 10 with "In The Lonely Hour" at number three.

