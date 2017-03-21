FILE PHOTO: A worker adjusts British and China (R) national flags on display for a signing ceremony at the seventh UK-China Economic and Financial Dialogue ''Roundtable on Public-Private Partnerships'' at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool/File Photo

LONDON The United Kingdom wants to be China's leading Western partner as the Asian power regains its place as the world's biggest economy, a top official at Britain's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

"China is well on the way to reclaiming its position as the world's largest economy and the UK government firmly believes it is in our interest, as home to the world's leading financial center, to be by China's side as it makes that journey," said Katherine Braddick, director general for financial services at the finance ministry.

"The UK's financial markets are perfectly positioned to act as China's leading Western partner as it continues on its journey of economic transformation and financial reform," she told a London conference.

